¿Cuáles son los 10 barcos turistas más grandes del mundo en junio de 2025?
El Icon of the Seas se lleva la palma
El gigantesco crucero Allure of the Seas entra en el dique de Navantia de Cádiz para iniciar su millonaria reforma
Cádiz/En junio de 2025, el crucero más grande del mundo es el Icon of the Seas de Royal Caribbean. El segundo crucero más grande del mundo es el Wonder of the Seas de Royal Caribbean. Otros cruceros grandes incluyen Symphony of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, MSC World Europa y Allure of the Seas.
Los cruceros más grandes del mundo a fecha de junio de 2025 son:
- Icon of the Seas (Royal Caribbean) (365 metros): Se considera el crucero más grande del mundo.
- Wonder of the Seas (Royal Caribbean) (362 metros) : Segundo en tamaño después del Icon of the Seas.
- Harmony of the Seas (Royal Caribbean) (362 metros).
- Oasis of the Seas (Royal Caribbean) (362 metros).
- Allure of the Seas (Royal Caribbean) (362 metros).
- Symphony of the Seas (Royal Caribbean) (361 metros).
- Quantum of the Seas (Royal Caribbean) (348 metros).
- Spectrum of the Seas (Royal Caribbean) (347 metros).
- Queen Mary 2 (Cunard) (345 metros).
- MSC World Europa (MSC Cruceros) (333 metros).
- Norwegian Prima (Norwegian Cruise Line) (299 metros).
- Norwegian Viva (Norwegian Cruise Line) (293 metros).
