¿Cuáles son los 10 barcos turistas más grandes del mundo en junio de 2025?

Cádiz/En junio de 2025, el crucero más grande del mundo es el Icon of the Seas de Royal Caribbean. El segundo crucero más grande del mundo es el Wonder of the Seas de Royal Caribbean. Otros cruceros grandes incluyen Symphony of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, MSC World Europa y Allure of the Seas.

Los cruceros más grandes del mundo a fecha de junio de 2025 son: