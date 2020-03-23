Actualidad

La industria de la moda se vuelca en fabricar equipos de protección ante el coronavirus

  • Multinacionales, pequeñas empresas y diseñadores forman un frente ante esta crisis creando equipamientos de protección individual, como las mascarillas o higienizantes

  • Influencers como Rocío Osorno han creado un fondo de donaciones para recaudar dinero para hospitales 

El grupo LVMH crea en sus talleres gel hidroalcólico para los hospitales públicos de París Instagram: @dior

Teresa Galán

La industria de la moda en general muestra su parte más colaborativa reinventando sus talleres y diversificando su producción. Lo hace en plena crisis del coronavirus con la intención de aportar equipos de protección individual como mascarillas, batas o delantales y hacer frente al desabastecimiento de estos productos debido a la situación actual.

Diseñadores volcados con la crisis del coronavirus

Además de ser grandes perjudicados en esta crisis, por tener que parar su producción en una época clave de ventas, muchos han sido los diseñadores que han puesto en marcha su taller para ayudar en la crisis del coronavirus con la creación de mascarillas.
La influencer y diseñadora Rocío Osorno, también ha hecho uso de su influencia en las Redes Sociales para recaudar fondos para los hospitales de Sevilla, por lo que ya ha repartido equipos de protección individual producidos en su taller.
Por favor, necesitamos vuestra colaboración, cada euro cuenta. La situación es grave y en nuestros hospitales están sin recursos. He abierto un fondo de recaudación y os puedo garantizar que TODO absolutamente TODO irá destinado la ayuda de los hospitales de Sevilla para frenar los contagios y muertes por coronavirus. Esto es muy grave y nos toca a tod@s. Por favor, colabora aportando tu granito de arena y AYUDANDO A DIFUNDIR para llegar al máximo de personas posibles. UN MILLÓN DE GRACIAS. #TodoSuma #CoronavirusSevilla ___ EL ENLACE DE LA RECAUDACIÓN ESTARÁ DE FORMA PERMANENTE EN MI BIOGRAFÍA.

Las firmas de lujo y grandes grupos se unen a la causa

Las firmas de alta gama más conocidas del mundo no han querido ser menos en esta batalla y se han sumado a la iniciativa de diversificarse, como otras industrias, para hacer frente al coronavirus creando en sus talleres materiales necesarios en hospitales.

The global crisis that’s hitting us so hard has underlined even more that we are all one and that we need to work together to overcome the Coronavirus. My gratitude goes to all the doctors, nurses and the entire Italian health system that is working so hard to get us all over this terrible moment. I wanted to thank the Chinese delegation of experts that has just arrived in Rome, having brought vital medical equipment and medicines. Let’s be strong, let’s fight this together and let’s all be safe! Donatella Versace

Versace, Prada o Balenciaga han sido algunas de las que han hecho oficial esta iniciativa a la que probablemente se sigan uniendo firmas y diseñadores de todo el mundo, como ya ocurre en España. Además grandes grupos como Inditex y famosas firmas como Giorgio Armani o Dolce & Gabanna han participado con millonarias donaciones a hospitales e instituciones médicas.
#LVMHjoinsforces Given the risk of a shortage of hydroalcoholic gel in France, Bernard Arnault instructed the LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics business to manufacture within their production sites as much gel as needed to support the public authorities. Since Monday, the gel has been delivered free of charge daily to the French health authorities and as a priority to the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris. The LVMH Group would like to express a special THANK YOU to all those who made it possible, in particular to our exceptional production teams from @guerlain, @diorparfums and @givenchybeauty who have shown great solidarity and engagement in a spirit of collective effort for the common good. The Group and its Maisons are extremely proud and humbled to do their part in the fight against COVID-19 and to help those whose mission is to protect and care for others. As such, we will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities. #Coronavirus #COVID19 #APHP #staysafe #StayAtHome #COVID2019france #LVMH #LVMHtalents #Guerlain #ParfumsChristianDior #DiorParfums #Dior #GivenchyBeauty #Givenchy

El Grupo LVMH fue uno de los primeros en informar que en sus filiales químicas donde crean perfumes de firmas como Dior o Givenchy, se estaban creando geles desinfectantes ante la inmensa demanda de éstos por parte de la sociedad en plena crisis del coronavirus.
En España, la empresa de perfumes PUIG también ha comenzado a fabricar fabrica soluciones hidroalcohólicas e higienizantes durante la crisis del COVID-19.

En España, las empresas de moda se ponen a disposición del Ministerio de Industria

Más de 300 empresas de la industria de la moda se han puesto a disposición del Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo para la producción de equipamientos de protección individual (EPI) como mascarillas, batas o delantales.
En los últimos días, según ha señalado Moda España, el Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo y el de Sanidad, les ha trasladado la necesidad de mascarillas quirúrgicas, así como de otros equipos de protección individual.
El Gobierno ha destacado que cada vez son más los hospitales y centros que advierten sobre la falta de estos materiales en sus instalaciones, así como para dependientes y otros trabajadores de alimentación, transportistas y profesionales de diversa índole.
Por ello, desde las organizaciones miembros de la Confederación ModaEspaña, al igual que otras patronales y empresas del sector, han hecho un llamamiento para poner a disposición del Ejecutivo su capacidad productiva, con el fin de remitir la escasez de equipamientos de protección individual.
Todo el proceso productivo está siendo coordinado desde el Ministerio de Sanidad a través de la Agencia Española del Medicamento y con el apoyo técnico y colaboración del Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo.

