Cádiz en The Guardian

The small park – called the Walk of Carlos III – beside the promenade at Cádiz is filled with palm trees and formal beds. The scent of orange trees fills the air. A splendid fountain edged with traditional blue-and-white designs is central to a geometric design that has black-and-white tiled walkways flowing off to courtyards. Neat hedges frame flower beds full of bird of paradise flowers and topiary. The purple flowers of the jacaranda trees tumble down alongside trees laden with oranges. Meandering roots of a banyan tree escape across a courtyard. The sound of waves against the sea wall and the squawks of green parakeets can be heard across the free park.Wendy Mahe