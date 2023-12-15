Carpa de Harry Potter en Cádiz por la Navidad: toda la programación de actividades, día y hora

La carpa de Harry Potter, uno de los atractivos del programa de Navidad del Ayuntamiento de Cádiz, se ha inaugurado este viernes. Por primera vez estará ubicada en la Glorieta Ana Orantes, en extramuros, y contará con una treintena de actividades hasta el próximo 4 de enero.
El acto de inauguración ha contado con un espectáculo del popular mago Harry Potter y a las 19:15 horas, el mago Chicho ha impartido una masterclass de magia y risoterapia. Los asistentes también han podido disfrutar con una plataforma giratoria de 360°, donde podrán hacerse fotografías.
Entre las actividades que se incluyen en el programa, destacan los espectáculos de magia o de títeres, animaciones, talleres, musicales de películas como Frozen o Encanto y obras de teatro, así como la visita del Cartero Real, que recogerá las cartas de todos los niños
Programación de la carpa de Harry Potter
- VIERNES 15 DICIEMBRE
- 18:30 HORAS ESPECTÁCULO INAUGURACIÓN (HARRY POTTER)
- 19:15 HORAS PLATAFORMA 360
- 19:15 HORAS MASTERCLASS DE MAGIA Y RISOTERAPIA: Mago Chicho
- SÁBADO 16 DICIEMBRE
- HORARIO DE MAÑANA
- 11:30 HORAS ESPECTÁCULO “TITIRIMAGIA”
- HORARIO DE TARDE
- 19:00 HORAS MUSICAL NEÓN PARTY
- 19:00 HORAS PLATAFORMA 360
- DOMINGO 17 DICIEMBRE
- HORARIO DE MAÑANA
- TEATRO “CASCANUECES”
- DOS PASES 11:30 Y 13:00 HORAS
- HORARIO DE TARDE
- MAGIA “MAGO TENA MAGIC SHOW”
- DOS PASES 18:00 HORAS Y 19:30 HORAS
- LUNES 18 DICIEMBRE
- HORARIO DE TARDE
- 18:00 HORAS TEATRO “EL CAMPAMENTO DE LOS LÍOS”
- MARTES 19 DICIEMBRE
- HORARIO DE TARDE
- 18:00 HORAS MASTERCLASS DE MAGIA Y RISOTERAPIA: Mago Chicho
- MIÉRCOLES 20 DICIEMBRE
- HORARIO DE TARDE
- MAGIC JOSE HARRY POTTER
- DOS PASES 18:00 HORAS Y 19:00 HORAS
- JUEVES 21 DICIEMBRE
- HORARIO DE TARDE
- ESPECTÁCULO MAGIA “CARTAS & PAÑUELOS DE LA ILUSIÓN”
- DOS PASES 18:00 HORAS Y 19:00 HORAS
- VIERNES 22 DICIEMBRE
- HORARIO DE TARDE
- TEATRO “EL SR. SROOGE”
- DOS PASES 18:00 HORAS Y 19:00 HORAS
- SÁBADO 23 DICIEMBRE
- HORARIO DE MAÑANA
- ESPECTÁCULO DE MAGIA “CON AIRES DE ILUSIÓN”
- DOS PASES 11:30 HORAS Y 13:00 HORAS
- HORARIO DE TARDE
- 18:00 HORAS MASTERCLASS DE MAGIA Y RISOTERAPIA
- DOMINGO 24 DICIEMBRE
- HORARIO DE MAÑANA
- TEATRO “ENCANTO”
- DOS PASES 11:30 HORAS Y 13:00 HORAS
- LUNES 25 DICIEMBRE
- FESTIVO NAVIDAD CERRADO
- MARTES 26 DICIEMBRE
- HORARIO DE MAÑANA
- ESPECTACULO MAGIA “HARRY POTTER MAGIC SHOW”
- DOS PÀSES 11:30 HORAS Y 12:30 HORAS
- HORARIO DE TARDE
- 18:00 HORAS TEATRO TÍTERES “UN AMIGO, UN TESORO”
- MIÉRCOLES 27 DICIEMBRE
- HORARIO DE MAÑANA
- MAGIC JOSE HARRY POTTER
- DOS PASES 11:30 HORAS Y 12:30 HORAS
- HORARIO DE TARDE
- 18:00 HORAS MASTERCLASS DE MAGIA Y RISOTERAPIA
- JUEVES 28 DICIEMBRE
- HORARIO DE MAÑANA
- ESPECTACULO DE MAGIA “ILUSIONISMO CON FERNANDO Y TATIANA”
- DOS PASES 11:30 HORAS Y 12:30 HORAS
- HORARIO DE TARDE
- 18:00 HORAS MASTERCLASS DE MAGIA Y RISOTERAPIA
- VIERNES 29 DICIEMBRE
- HORARIO MAÑANA
- 11:30 HORAS TALLERES “ADORNOS Y POCIMAS NAVIDEÑAS”
- HORARIO DE TARDE
- 18:00 HORAS ESPECTÁCULO “MARIONETTES”
- SÁBADO 30 ENERO
- HORARIO DE MAÑANA
- 11:30 HORAS TALLERES “CREACIÓN MARIONETAS Y ESPECTÁCULO DE MAGIA”
- HORARIO DE TARDE
- ESPECTÁCULO DE MAGIA “LA VARITA MAGICA”
- DOS PASES 18:00 HORAS Y 19:00 HORAS
- DOMINGO 31 ENERO
- HORARIO DE MAÑANA
- TEATRO “FROZEN”
- DOS PASES 11:30 HORAS Y 13:00 HORAS
- LUNES 1 ENERO
- CERRADO FESTIVO
- MARTES 2 ENERO
- HORARIO DE MAÑANA
- 11:30 HORAS ESPECTACULO TITIRIMAGIA
- HORARIO DE TARDE
- 18:00 HORAS “CARTERO REAL”
- MIÉRCOLES 3 ENERO
- HORARIO DE MAÑANA
- 11:30 HORAS ESPECTÁCULO “ARTES CIRCENSES”
- HORARIO DE TARDE
- 18:00 HORAS “CARTERO REAL”
- JUEVES 4 ENERO
- HORARIO DE MAÑANA
- 11:30 HORAS TALLERES NAVIDEÑOS CON VALLE DE CUENTOS
- HORARIO DE TARDE
- 18:00 HORAS “CARTERO REAL”
Comentar
0 Comentarios
Más comentarios